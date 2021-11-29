McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $250.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.