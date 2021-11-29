Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of MDGS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,846. Medigus has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

