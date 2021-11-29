Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.16 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

