Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

