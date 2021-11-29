Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $200.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

