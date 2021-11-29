Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $312.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

