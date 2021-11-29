Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $537.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

