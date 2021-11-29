Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 104,233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIR stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.