MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

CMU remained flat at $$4.51 during trading on Monday. 25,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

