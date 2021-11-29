MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.03 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

