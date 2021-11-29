Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.23. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

