Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.59 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $209.59 million and $29.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.40 or 0.07544680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,010.50 or 0.99764871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

