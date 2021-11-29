Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $53.37 or 0.00090840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $159,992.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,399.39 or 0.07513035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,468.66 or 0.99849581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund's total supply is 283,745 coins.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

