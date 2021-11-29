Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Misonix worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 130.2% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 95,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 54,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Misonix by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

MSON opened at $26.54 on Monday. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

