ModiHost Price Hits $0.17 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $207,940.24 and $34,560.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

