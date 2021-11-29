Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.78 million and the highest is $14.15 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

