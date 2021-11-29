Morgan Stanley Has $9.50 Million Stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of iHuman worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iHuman by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHuman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHuman stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. iHuman Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.03 million and a P/E ratio of -39.73.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

