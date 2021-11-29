Morgan Stanley Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.55 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

