Morgan Stanley Purchases 345,837 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

