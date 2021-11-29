Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,974 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOH stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

