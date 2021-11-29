Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Icahn Enterprises worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.