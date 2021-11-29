Morgan Stanley Sells 54,496 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Carter’s worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

