Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.80 and a 200-day moving average of $410.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $328.80 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

