Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,445.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.