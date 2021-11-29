Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

