MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $$2.30 on Monday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

