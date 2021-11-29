Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $521.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

COOP stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,436 shares of company stock worth $1,412,396. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

