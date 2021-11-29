MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Down 84.6% in November

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

