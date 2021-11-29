Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 7,042 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $48,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QVMS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,790. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48.

