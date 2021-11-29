MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

