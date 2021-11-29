Name Change Token Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $7,011.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,543,358 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

