Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Ltd. engages in the manufacture of packaging products. It offers Nampak Metals, Nampak Glass, Nampak Paper, Nampak Plastics, and Nampak Inspection and Coding Solutions. Nampak Metals produces aluminium and tinplate beverage cans for the alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetables juice and ice tea markets.

