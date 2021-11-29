Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.