National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NA opened at C$102.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.32. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

