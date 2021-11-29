National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NA opened at C$102.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.32. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

