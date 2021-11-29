National Bankshares Trims Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Target Price to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIP. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GIP opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

