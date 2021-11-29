National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $53.46. National Health Investors shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 252 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.