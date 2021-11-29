NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

FB opened at $333.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $345.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

