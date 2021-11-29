NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

