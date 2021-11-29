NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,955,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 82,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $107.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.