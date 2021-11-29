NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $284.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

