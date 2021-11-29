NBT Bank N A NY Sells 711 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Target were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $246.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

