Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NTOIY stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

