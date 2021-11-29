Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Financial Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 7.89 $407.30 million $4.57 19.03 Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 17.52 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -5.50

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55% Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 10 0 2.53 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $116.47, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Sutro Biopharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

