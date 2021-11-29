Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.94 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

