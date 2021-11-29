NextDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,823.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $307,823.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00063640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,211,288,228 coins and its circulating supply is 2,171,056,119 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

