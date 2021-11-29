Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 657.5 days.

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

