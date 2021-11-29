Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 657.5 days.
Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.