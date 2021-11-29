NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.