NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Up 2.8% This Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $151,817.50 and approximately $63,916.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

