NFTb (NFTB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and $2.25 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

