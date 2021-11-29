NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 849,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,185. The stock has a market cap of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,302 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

